A Moment to Settle

While our s-i-l took our eldest grandson back to North Carolina for the Homecoming football game against Duke (NC Won...Ashton & his dad Happy!), Ashley brought Dylan here for the weekend. We made cookies together, and he wanted to know if he could help me make some cards. I had the pieces ready to assemble, and so, side by side, we we worked together. It was then he elicited a quote I wrote down immediately as I never want to forget!



"The Fun thing about art is that you can never be too old to Create Art...like you!"



Out of the mouths of babes! (Dylan, 10 y-o) And THAT's what you call "Perspective"!