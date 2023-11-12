Previous
A Moment to Settle by Weezilou
While our s-i-l took our eldest grandson back to North Carolina for the Homecoming football game against Duke (NC Won...Ashton & his dad Happy!), Ashley brought Dylan here for the weekend. We made cookies together, and he wanted to know if he could help me make some cards. I had the pieces ready to assemble, and so, side by side, we we worked together. It was then he elicited a quote I wrote down immediately as I never want to forget!

"The Fun thing about art is that you can never be too old to Create Art...like you!"

Out of the mouths of babes! (Dylan, 10 y-o) And THAT's what you call "Perspective"!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
John Falconer ace
Great focussing makes for a great shot.
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful capture of the butterfly. Nicely framed.
November 12th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
LOL. And a great result.
November 12th, 2023  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Gorgeous
November 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Stunning capture! Well said Dylan /that’s just perfect!
November 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely butterfly, and great detail!
November 12th, 2023  
KWind ace
Lovely capture! Great colours and focus.
November 12th, 2023  
