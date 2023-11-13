Previous
Will Pose for Waffles by Weezilou
Photo 2200

Will Pose for Waffles

When our grandsons visit, Cooper comes along. I'm still not nimble enough to follow an animal to capture pictures, but I found she was quite cooperative when I had a waffle on a plate. My daughter feigned chagrin that I was giving the dog bad habits, but "What happens at Grandma's, Stays at Grandma's"!

For those who might not understand, that comes from advertising for Las Vegas Tourism, hinting that things might happen in Vegas, that can Stay in Vegas...

Taking a holiday from abiding by good behavior seems to be what they're hinting at, right Cooper?
13th November 2023

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more!
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... we often use that expression, adapted to circumstances! Lovely image of Cooper!
November 14th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Wonderful portrait! You gotta do what you gotta do to get the shot!! :)))
November 14th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
ADORABLE GRANDDOG! Oh my goodness, thank you for sharing cooper here. "Keep your eye on the BALL/Waffle!" Lol!
November 14th, 2023  
eDorre ace
What a sweet shot and fun story!
November 14th, 2023  
