Will Pose for Waffles

When our grandsons visit, Cooper comes along. I'm still not nimble enough to follow an animal to capture pictures, but I found she was quite cooperative when I had a waffle on a plate. My daughter feigned chagrin that I was giving the dog bad habits, but "What happens at Grandma's, Stays at Grandma's"!



For those who might not understand, that comes from advertising for Las Vegas Tourism, hinting that things might happen in Vegas, that can Stay in Vegas...



Taking a holiday from abiding by good behavior seems to be what they're hinting at, right Cooper?