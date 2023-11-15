Previous
If Only I Could Send One to Each of You!

Here is the card project I worked on with my grandson a few days ago. The pattern and papers came straight from Graphics Fairy because this year I'm not up to being more artistically creative. Friends from my art circle have been sending me hand-designed cards since my fall and I've wanted to make something to reciprocate! Pam K and I were discussing rising postage prices and asked me to just send her a photo of the card, so "here 'tis"! To you Americans celebrating next week, I'm smiling and saying, my card's out on time this year!!!
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I am sorry to hear about your fall. I hope you are well on your way to healing!
November 16th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@skipt07 Thanks Skip! Took a nasty spill Sept 11 (I called it "Disaster Day!") Home PT just signed off yesterday, so I'm greatly improved, but I move gingerly so as to avoid doing that again! ("Old"...what can I say! haha!)
November 16th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
As beautiful as ever. I hope you have received many hand made cards!
November 16th, 2023  
