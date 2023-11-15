If Only I Could Send One to Each of You!

Here is the card project I worked on with my grandson a few days ago. The pattern and papers came straight from Graphics Fairy because this year I'm not up to being more artistically creative. Friends from my art circle have been sending me hand-designed cards since my fall and I've wanted to make something to reciprocate! Pam K and I were discussing rising postage prices and asked me to just send her a photo of the card, so "here 'tis"! To you Americans celebrating next week, I'm smiling and saying, my card's out on time this year!!!