The Princess and the Pea by Weezilou
The Princess and the Pea

"You have a problem with that?"

It started to rain so we brought in the chair cushions from outdoors. Cats are SO Predictable!
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Lin
Trying to look regal, but I bet she's excited - what a comfortable spot.
November 17th, 2023  
Danette Thompson
That's too funny.
November 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Looking ver much the princess.
November 17th, 2023  
