Family Lineage: A New Generation

Through High School, Ken played team basketball, as did Ashton's other grandfather and his dad, too. He's so delighted to have grown 5 " this year and is taller, at 13, than the rest of us in the family! He's showing aptitude for not only basketball, but football and soccer, all the while being an excellent student!



Before heading out to fly across country, there was a quick pick-up game in the driveway and a chance for me to snap another sweet family memory!