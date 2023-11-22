Previous
Under the Sea by Weezilou
Photo 2209

Under the Sea

I'm continuing to work my way through the photos I took last night at the zoo; to the tiniest detail, they're simply spectacular! I chose to share this to give you an idea of the scale of each piece. The pathway followed through a magical, long-tunneled archway teaming with jeweled fish and thousands of tiny lights!

Wanting the grandkids in Massachusetts to see some of this, we shared a Face Time as we walked through the aquarium. Heather was just tucking Hazel into bed,and if THAT won't bring "visions of sugarplums", I don't know what will!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
A wonderful composition to show off the giant octopus AND the people there to appreciate the scene!
November 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a great display! We enjoyed the Zoo lights in Phoenix for Christmas :-)
November 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I love this: the colour, vibrancy and the way you have composed it. Favourite
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise