Under the Sea

I'm continuing to work my way through the photos I took last night at the zoo; to the tiniest detail, they're simply spectacular! I chose to share this to give you an idea of the scale of each piece. The pathway followed through a magical, long-tunneled archway teaming with jeweled fish and thousands of tiny lights!



Wanting the grandkids in Massachusetts to see some of this, we shared a Face Time as we walked through the aquarium. Heather was just tucking Hazel into bed,and if THAT won't bring "visions of sugarplums", I don't know what will!