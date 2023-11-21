Zoo Night Lights

I have to exclaim, "What a Spectacular Show!" We went to the Santa Barbara Zoo a month ago as figures like this were being arranged, but on a warm afternoon, it took some imagination to picture them lit up and on display! Some were animated, and these budgies delighted the children as they could make their goofy sounds and the birds would parrot it back to them!



But if you'll take a minute, let me tell you about a fortuitous encounter within minutes of entering the zoo. A nicely-attired gentleman came toward us and struck up a conversation about visiting zoos and, upon seeing my two cameras, switched the conversation to note we shoot with the same Sony body. His specialty is birds...he asked of me, and I suppose it's animals, when I can find them! Shortly I noted the name tag he was wearing and we were speaking to the President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo! He asked where I posted photos and I told him about "365". But VERY interesting about the displays we were going to see, might be of interest to any of you going to such a show in your region! There are three companies in China that create these designs for zoos, and SB was contacted by them to allow them to put up these cloisenie-esque, jewel-toned flora and fauna! The benefit to company and zoo is that at the end of the season, the profits are split 50/50. We know the zoo night tickets were already sold out for a couple of our choices, and it's sure to get busier as Christmas approaches!



The displays were not at all sparsely scattered, but provided eye candy around every turn! We stayed 2.5 hours and I took 275 photos. While I seldom have trouble capturing photos of interest to me on a daily basis, this event could be deserving of several more views in the days ahead...but only if the local bear-of-the-canyon doesn't walk by and I have my camera at hand!