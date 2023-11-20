Midnight Caller

What a busy night we had! Early on, our daughter sent a trail-cam video of no less than FIVE raccoons parading past the fence outside the kitchen door! Now that we were on alert, the next time the dog began barking, Ken went out with a flashlight and I grabbed the camera!



Perhaps a note of interest, our daughter had told us we might hear a sonic boom on the next clear night as a satellite was being launched from Vandenburg AFB. To have heard that at 2AM, I'm glad she alerted us as to what that was we heard!



As they say in the infomercials, "But Wait! There's More!" This morning she sent another trail-cam video from in front of the house where a bobcat was seen wandering through the garden and marking territory! What a worthy outdoor camera when each day might bring new surprises regarding the overnight activity!