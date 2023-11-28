What is it About Cats?!

Making the best use of my time over our visit and pet-sitting, I tried to start making some Christmas cards. Violet, as are most cats, is sure she could be helpful, and who was *I* to hoard all the crinkly paper toys?!



Understand, that just behind me is another sizable countertop that she calls her own; she runs and slides from one side to another! Set paper on it; she'll push it off! We picked up after her a lot, and I knew she meant business when we ran to rescue my sizable bird's nest fern! You simply can't stare her down! She's young and incorrigible!