What is it About Cats?! by Weezilou
What is it About Cats?!

Making the best use of my time over our visit and pet-sitting, I tried to start making some Christmas cards. Violet, as are most cats, is sure she could be helpful, and who was *I* to hoard all the crinkly paper toys?!

Understand, that just behind me is another sizable countertop that she calls her own; she runs and slides from one side to another! Set paper on it; she'll push it off! We picked up after her a lot, and I knew she meant business when we ran to rescue my sizable bird's nest fern! You simply can't stare her down! She's young and incorrigible!
Louise & Ken

So cute. And you can see her spirit in her eyes
November 29th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
What a glossy fur coat!
November 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Sounds like your life has definitely got better!
November 29th, 2023  
