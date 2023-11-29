We Are Family

We weren't one of those big Thanksgiving gatherings...just the two of us, but we're certainly good company to one another. Before sitting to dinner on most Thanksgivings, we love a group photo, but I told Ken to work with me and we'd have a nice photo of the two of us. I photographed him and noted where he stood, then I gave him the camera to hold at the same height (yah, like if we had used a tripod!) I took my place for photos, and only today I welded them, together as we have been for over 54 years! Not bad, if I say so myself!
I love doing this sort of thing, and it tickles me that he's always amazed!