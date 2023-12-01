Sign up
Previous
Photo 2217
Light Feelings
These from a rose bush in the garden that was a table gift several years ago at an Easter Brunch! It's been a full day with tomorrow being some of the same, so just enjoy roses from my garden as I enjoy seeing snowfall where you live!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
2
3
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2217
photos
84
followers
87
following
607% complete
View this month »
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st December 2023 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
high-key
,
tea roses
Rob Z
ace
Beautifully soft.
December 2nd, 2023
*lynn
ace
so very lovely ... love the softness
December 2nd, 2023
