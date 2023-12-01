Previous
Light Feelings by Weezilou
Photo 2217

Light Feelings

These from a rose bush in the garden that was a table gift several years ago at an Easter Brunch! It's been a full day with tomorrow being some of the same, so just enjoy roses from my garden as I enjoy seeing snowfall where you live!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Rob Z ace
Beautifully soft.
December 2nd, 2023  
*lynn ace
so very lovely ... love the softness
December 2nd, 2023  
