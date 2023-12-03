Previous
Well-Stocked Pantry by Weezilou
Well-Stocked Pantry

What we have here is me, in panic mode, without an idea for a photo! While getting some sun, I saw this in the plumeria plant and actually got out of the chair to get the camera; the macro lens was already on it! I haven't used the macro in so long, would it be better to keep cropping closer to the insects? Because this extended over the pool, I couldn't go for a tight close-up, but set it on the average.

Our California garden spiders don't always make the traditionally beautiful webs, but they do seem efficient!
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Corinne C ace
You found a fascinating subject Louise!
December 3rd, 2023  
