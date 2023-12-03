Well-Stocked Pantry

What we have here is me, in panic mode, without an idea for a photo! While getting some sun, I saw this in the plumeria plant and actually got out of the chair to get the camera; the macro lens was already on it! I haven't used the macro in so long, would it be better to keep cropping closer to the insects? Because this extended over the pool, I couldn't go for a tight close-up, but set it on the average.



Our California garden spiders don't always make the traditionally beautiful webs, but they do seem efficient!