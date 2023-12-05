A Gift for Expressing Old-Fashioned Gratitude

- (To those who left a comment on the spider's web, thank you for your faithfulness. I HAD to find something new to move on! It was so unlike me to put up something like that that I find just creepy!) -



So Holidays! Winter! Christmas is a'Comin'! and Snowmen! Phew! I'm in a Holiday Mood now! Starting with my granddaughter, I've made cards for her to write "Thank You" notes for the gifts she receives. When I've tried this in the past for the grandkids, I made each card different, and then "they don't want to give them away!" I'll write a card for her to keep and I hope she'll use the stamped envelopes to send the rest along!



I love doing these things, and I couldn't post without dipping into the chest of winter overlays!