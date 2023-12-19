Christmas is a Comin'

I don't often post many people pictures, but I love this Christmas photo our daughter Heather took of the kids. We have *a very strong suspicion* that Bodhi, (now 11) is on to the "reindeer games, Santa and all", but he's keeping mum another year for Hazel (9). He was a good sport to don the matching jammies, and they're adorable! While I told Heather I couldn't get over what a sweet image this is, she assured me there were outtakes that wouldn't make the front of the card!



Snapfish offered a big discount on metal prints, so I ordered one for each of this. Mine will go in The Grandma Gallery where I can see them from where I sit at the computer!