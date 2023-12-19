Previous
Next
Christmas is a Comin' by Weezilou
Photo 2221

Christmas is a Comin'

I don't often post many people pictures, but I love this Christmas photo our daughter Heather took of the kids. We have *a very strong suspicion* that Bodhi, (now 11) is on to the "reindeer games, Santa and all", but he's keeping mum another year for Hazel (9). He was a good sport to don the matching jammies, and they're adorable! While I told Heather I couldn't get over what a sweet image this is, she assured me there were outtakes that wouldn't make the front of the card!

Snapfish offered a big discount on metal prints, so I ordered one for each of this. Mine will go in The Grandma Gallery where I can see them from where I sit at the computer!
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
So sweet and cute.. BFF.
December 20th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@pyrrhula You're absolutely right! When she was born, he took to her like she was *his* baby! Thanks, Ferry; they're good kids!
December 20th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cute double portrait. Love the big wooden dice too.
December 20th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@gardencat Ready made for yard games! Thanks
December 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise