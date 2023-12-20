Christmas Sugar Plums!

Last week went went with neighbors to Roger's Gardens in Newport Beach...an exquisite Nursery and gift shop that pulls out all the stops at Christmas! I love that they don't mind that I take all the photos I'd like, and it gives me a lot to play with for months to come!



The border is made with an app called Kaleider that I have on my tablet. I could relax and play with it for hours, but I later love making frames from some of the patterns. As my schedule is slowing down, I'll make it a mission to decorate my 365 December for the Christmas holiday!