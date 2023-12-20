Previous
Christmas Sugar Plums! by Weezilou
Christmas Sugar Plums!

Last week went went with neighbors to Roger's Gardens in Newport Beach...an exquisite Nursery and gift shop that pulls out all the stops at Christmas! I love that they don't mind that I take all the photos I'd like, and it gives me a lot to play with for months to come!

The border is made with an app called Kaleider that I have on my tablet. I could relax and play with it for hours, but I later love making frames from some of the patterns. As my schedule is slowing down, I'll make it a mission to decorate my 365 December for the Christmas holiday!
Pyrrhula
A lovely Christmas greeting card , beautuful captured and frame editing. Fav.
December 20th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 21st, 2023  
