No Place Like Home for the Holidays by Weezilou
Photo 2226

No Place Like Home for the Holidays

Before posting my Christmas Greeting, I enjoyed looking through so many that were already posted (hours ahead of my time zone!) Though Ken and I had planned to be up the coast with our grandsons, we both have colds and think it best to lay low; they'll come down to see us on the 27th.

Though it's a typically-mild Southern California winter, we have a cozy fire in the living-room fireplace, and in the dining room, my "Woodland Creatures" garland hangs year round. We turn on the lights in December, and with my best friend under the roof with me, it's not going to be a Blue Christmas at all!

Merry Christmas to all of you!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Pam Knowler ace
Merry Christmas dear friends! What a shame you both have colds. Stay cosy in front of your fire and have a lovely time together. Xxx
December 24th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas Louise and Ken. What a beautiful fireplace and Christmas decorations.
December 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Take care. I too have a cold so having a low key Christmas. Best wishes to you.
December 24th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
What a warm and beautiful Christmas mantle. All the best to you and yours. Sorry you are staying home due to your colds but what a lovely setting to stay home in.
December 24th, 2023  
Nova ace
Merry Christmas to you and your family Louise. I know you will enjoy the holidays and all the best to you in the New Year!
December 24th, 2023  
