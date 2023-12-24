No Place Like Home for the Holidays

Before posting my Christmas Greeting, I enjoyed looking through so many that were already posted (hours ahead of my time zone!) Though Ken and I had planned to be up the coast with our grandsons, we both have colds and think it best to lay low; they'll come down to see us on the 27th.



Though it's a typically-mild Southern California winter, we have a cozy fire in the living-room fireplace, and in the dining room, my "Woodland Creatures" garland hangs year round. We turn on the lights in December, and with my best friend under the roof with me, it's not going to be a Blue Christmas at all!



Merry Christmas to all of you!