It's Not Over 'til it's Over... by Weezilou
Photo 2227

It's Not Over 'til it's Over...

Our Christmas Day was quiet, but sweet and meaningful in its own way for us. Now, the day after, I have coffee and cookies, and the Grands arrive tomorrow with a fresh stash. All is Calm. All is Bright. I needn't ask for more...
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Annie D ace
They look delicious....I hope you and Ken are feeling better and have a wonderful time when family arrives ❤️🌟
December 26th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely sentiment.
December 26th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@annied (they are : ) ... We're not over exerting, and look so forward to having the family, a dog and 3 cats (!!!) visit! OH! Just for you... Amongst the gifts Ashley was showing us in their living room was a 50# bag of feed for the peacocks!!! Can't believe my daughter did that! It is SO ME!) Love to you this Christmas!
December 26th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I love Christmas cookies! I hope you have a marvelous time together!
December 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 26th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
@busylady Thanks, Judith... Always good to recognize how blessed we are!
@skipt07 Skip, me, too! Best they're not around all year. That plate is at my left elbow, (coffee to the right) and both are dwindling! Hugs to you and yours!
December 26th, 2023  
