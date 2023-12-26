Sign up
Previous
Photo 2227
It's Not Over 'til it's Over...
Our Christmas Day was quiet, but sweet and meaningful in its own way for us. Now, the day after, I have coffee and cookies, and the Grands arrive tomorrow with a fresh stash. All is Calm. All is Bright. I needn't ask for more...
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
6
0
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2227
photos
83
followers
88
following
Tags
christmas
,
holiday
,
cookies
Annie D
ace
They look delicious....I hope you and Ken are feeling better and have a wonderful time when family arrives ❤️🌟
December 26th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely sentiment.
December 26th, 2023
Louise & Ken
@annied
(they are : ) ... We're not over exerting, and look so forward to having the family, a dog and 3 cats (!!!) visit! OH! Just for you... Amongst the gifts Ashley was showing us in their living room was a 50# bag of feed for the peacocks!!! Can't believe my daughter did that! It is SO ME!) Love to you this Christmas!
December 26th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
I love Christmas cookies! I hope you have a marvelous time together!
December 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
December 26th, 2023
Louise & Ken
@busylady
Thanks, Judith... Always good to recognize how blessed we are!
@skipt07
Skip, me, too! Best they're not around all year. That plate is at my left elbow, (coffee to the right) and both are dwindling! Hugs to you and yours!
December 26th, 2023
@skipt07 Skip, me, too! Best they're not around all year. That plate is at my left elbow, (coffee to the right) and both are dwindling! Hugs to you and yours!