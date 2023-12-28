California-Christmas School Holidays

(Thank you for the well wishes!), Ken and I are feeling heaps better! We did read that 25% of people in the Los Angeles region had this respiratory illness, so we weren't alone!



The family came down yesterday afternoon, daughter and husband left for Catalina Island before I was up, and when I went to the kitchen, the boys were finishing breakfast and ready to head to the beach! Surf's Up! High Tide, Full moon! Dylan is not the enthusiast, but we can't keep Ashton away from the water! They reported having a wonderful time, I corresponded with daughters and friends, and I think everything's as it should be...for which I'm grateful!