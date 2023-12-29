Still Not Over...

Our grandsons love to bake, and know that the best was to replenish the cookie jar is to make more! And so they did! Dylan had spotted my purchase of "Peppermint Dust" and said we needed to make meringues. They're truly so easy to make, and several of us in this community have a wonderful memory of making mini-Pavlova at Junko's @jyokota house with Taffy @taffy , and several others when Pam @pamknowler and I visited Chicago...all because we'd met on 365!
Making and Baking Memories as we cruise into 2024!