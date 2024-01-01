A Fresh Start! 2024!

No brilliant photography, but a page marker regarding the past 18 hours... Ken and I nearly never (in recent years) stay up past midnight, but I was looking for music on https://archive.org/details/musicman-1918-collection , oldies that we both love. He lay in bed reading as I found a treasure trove of happy memories and played snippets for us... Pat Boone singing "April Love", Perry Como and (surprise!), Betty Hutton, singing "Side by Side" and The Chordettes with "Mr Sandman" to close out the midnight hour! It was like a sweet date down Memory Lane...that's just who we are and what we like! I got a good, restful night's sleep, though I shared my space with the cat, and as I walked out, this view of sunshine greeted me after days of grey drizzle! While not dramatic, this is just our kind of *Happy New Year* and we'll be happy if the year continues on that happy high!
Happy New Year Louise, to you and your family!