A Fresh Start! 2024! by Weezilou
Photo 2231

A Fresh Start! 2024!

No brilliant photography, but a page marker regarding the past 18 hours... Ken and I nearly never (in recent years) stay up past midnight, but I was looking for music on https://archive.org/details/musicman-1918-collection , oldies that we both love. He lay in bed reading as I found a treasure trove of happy memories and played snippets for us... Pat Boone singing "April Love", Perry Como and (surprise!), Betty Hutton, singing "Side by Side" and The Chordettes with "Mr Sandman" to close out the midnight hour! It was like a sweet date down Memory Lane...that's just who we are and what we like! I got a good, restful night's sleep, though I shared my space with the cat, and as I walked out, this view of sunshine greeted me after days of grey drizzle! While not dramatic, this is just our kind of *Happy New Year* and we'll be happy if the year continues on that happy high!

Wishing all of you Much of the Same!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture framing nicely your garden.
Happy New Year Louise, to you and your family!
January 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
I can feel your love and joy
January 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful narrative to accompany cheery pic. Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely story and shot!
January 2nd, 2024  
