Previous
"Jump in the Line!..." by Weezilou
Photo 2232

"Jump in the Line!..."

OK, I had to share this, and if you remember the movie, you might have a "Wow" moment like I did!

Back story is that a friend of the family gave our daughter, Heather, and her kids, tickets to see the musical, "Beetlejuice" this weekend. He knows one of the show's producers, and said that they hope the audience will dress as the characters! This is granddaughter, Hazel (9), rocking the Winona Ryder character. Bodhi is going to wear a black and white striped jacket, and I can hardly wait to see his get-up! I hope they can get an invitation to go backstage, and I can only begin to imagine what fun they'll have! They have loved the live musicals they have been to, and the imagery from this one should be lasting!

Let me know if you're familiar with the Michael Keaton movie and I'll post a follow up after the weekend! I feel as excited as though *I* were going to the show!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
611% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise