Plight of the Lazy Photographer

On a day when there is of little note but that we had rain overnight, I got a photo first thing. My day's routine included writing to friends and organizing my art supplies followed by a light lunch cooked for me by Ken...I did watch for something...anything to make a photo, but if nothing inspired me, than I could only hope not to bore my viewers. So there's this...a sunny day after last night's rainfall...no snow, no earthquake, no backyard animals of the air-breathing variety... A lovely yard for which we're grateful, and different for any of your backyards on this Southern California morning.

One does what one can do with what one has and counts their blessings for a home, yard and sunshine!
3rd January 2024

Danette Thompson ace
It’s nice to always count blessings!
January 4th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Looks restful and appealing, a quiet day is a good day
January 4th, 2024  
