Armchair-Travel Flashback

1997 and Ken and I were visiting Australia with friends who live in Sydney.



While I'm not out looking for something to photograph, I went up to my art room closet where I can't even imagine how many photo prints I have filed away, but still in the camera-store packaging. I pulled out a convenient file and scanned two pictures of wallabies who had joined us in the wild. For the plain backgrounds, I could have taken them in a zoo, so I went to Pixabay for some "Outdoor Australia". My reasoning was to brush up some blending, a little texture and coloration.



Just a pleasurable passage of time...and I found prints I want to send to friends. Lots of Plus Plus going in in this endeavor, and I look forward to hearing what my friends have to say about my finds. I now know where I can find and share A LOT more!!!