Healthy, Delicious and Divine!

In the best of 365 fashion, @skipt07 Skip and I were discussing avocado recipes when @annied Annie chimed in! I told Skip I was going to be looking for a variety of recipes using Avocados and came to this one immediately on Pinterest. https://www.eatingbirdfood.com/raw-corn-and-avocado-salad/ We used white canned corn and added (as a suggestion) some diced chicken. The lettuce and basil as well as the avos were from our garden/yard.
It was SO GOOD (needing no mayo, but only the soft avocado as a binding agent), I can hardly wait to have it again! Tonight we'll have the leftover split-pea soup, and Saturday night, have the salad as a side with a small steak.
We nearly never go out for dinner as the choices at home are plentiful and delicious!
Pinterest is the ultimate rabbit hole, but I've found SO MANY good recipes there! (My daughter, Heather, insisted I give it a try, and my files are now numerous!)