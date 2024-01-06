Previous
Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" by Weezilou
Photo 2236

Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice"

Last night, when I crawled into bed, I don't know if I might have been even more excited for today to happen when Heather and the grands would go to the theatre to see the musical, Beetlejuice! I watched the clock waiting for her to call and give us all the details and some photos to go with it!

The report: Lots of people, but moreso, the kids, dressed as characters. Heather said she overheard people talking about Hazel and saying she was a "Little Lydia"! (Heather was dressed as one of the dinner guests in the storyline.) They had excellents seats, and after the show, Joel, the Company Manager and friend of the man who got the tickets for them, came out after the show and brought them t-shirts and a "Bag of Swag"!

We all want wonderful events to happen for our children and grandkids, and I'm over the moon about the way the day turned out and clearly how excited they were! I couldn't be happier for them...and that they were able to see the show before the Big Snow arrives tomorrow!!!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Love your collage and hearing about your grandkids. They will remember this special event forever.
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise