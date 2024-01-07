Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2237
Life Is...
...just a series of obstacles preventing you from reading your book.
After dinner, without a photo taken today, I spent one hour downloading more photos taken in Australia in '97. Decided not to go with that idea yet.
I spent the following hour with this old photo, removing scratches and bringing in more contrast and clarity.
I spent the last hour throwing in textures and and elements, mucking it up and hoping to tell a story.
I have no idea what direction I'm headed with my photos this year, but I'm having fun, I think!
That accomplished, I'm off to bed to read (hopefully not as late as I read until 4 AM this morning!)
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3247
photos
83
followers
88
following
612% complete
View this month »
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
book
,
vintage
,
old photo
,
not a kindle
Lynda Parker
What a lovely photo of a great past time.
January 8th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
@mozette
Am I right that you're obsessed with books as well? I just loved this old photo of a girl consumed with her reading material!
January 8th, 2024
Lynda Parker
@Weezilou
my photo for today is part of my book collection.
January 8th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Haha yes
January 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close