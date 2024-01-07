Previous
Life Is... by Weezilou
Life Is...

...just a series of obstacles preventing you from reading your book.

After dinner, without a photo taken today, I spent one hour downloading more photos taken in Australia in '97. Decided not to go with that idea yet.

I spent the following hour with this old photo, removing scratches and bringing in more contrast and clarity.

I spent the last hour throwing in textures and and elements, mucking it up and hoping to tell a story.

I have no idea what direction I'm headed with my photos this year, but I'm having fun, I think!

That accomplished, I'm off to bed to read (hopefully not as late as I read until 4 AM this morning!)
Louise & Ken

Lynda Parker
What a lovely photo of a great past time.
January 8th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@mozette Am I right that you're obsessed with books as well? I just loved this old photo of a girl consumed with her reading material!
January 8th, 2024  
Lynda Parker
@Weezilou my photo for today is part of my book collection.
January 8th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Haha yes
January 8th, 2024  
