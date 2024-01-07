Life Is...

...just a series of obstacles preventing you from reading your book.



After dinner, without a photo taken today, I spent one hour downloading more photos taken in Australia in '97. Decided not to go with that idea yet.



I spent the following hour with this old photo, removing scratches and bringing in more contrast and clarity.



I spent the last hour throwing in textures and and elements, mucking it up and hoping to tell a story.



I have no idea what direction I'm headed with my photos this year, but I'm having fun, I think!



That accomplished, I'm off to bed to read (hopefully not as late as I read until 4 AM this morning!)