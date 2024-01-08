Previous
And They're Back! by Weezilou
Photo 2238

And They're Back!

I don't know the lifespan of a duck, but this pair is "ours"! They stand on the table so we can't miss seeing that they're waiting for breakfast, and once eating, they don't run off as I take pictures. After taking several photos of them...on the table...swimming...eating... Tigger came out, and there's the story. I think he's always fascinated to see who comes to his yard! You've seen that he and the squirrels are great friends, and once in awhile, he takes pleasure in rushing the ducks to make them fly into the pool.

This time of year, the sun shines on the border of ficus trees in the back, but the yard is mostly in the shade.

And yes, Aussies, if nothing more exciting than this happens this week, I'm ready to post some pictures from over there! Thanks for expressing interest!
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Fantastic picture
January 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That water is so Impressionist
January 8th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@casablanca And it amazes me that a skilled painter is able to capture that on canvas!!!
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom Thanks, Agnes!
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise