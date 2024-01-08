And They're Back!

I don't know the lifespan of a duck, but this pair is "ours"! They stand on the table so we can't miss seeing that they're waiting for breakfast, and once eating, they don't run off as I take pictures. After taking several photos of them...on the table...swimming...eating... Tigger came out, and there's the story. I think he's always fascinated to see who comes to his yard! You've seen that he and the squirrels are great friends, and once in awhile, he takes pleasure in rushing the ducks to make them fly into the pool.



This time of year, the sun shines on the border of ficus trees in the back, but the yard is mostly in the shade.



And yes, Aussies, if nothing more exciting than this happens this week, I'm ready to post some pictures from over there! Thanks for expressing interest!