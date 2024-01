Brief Break!

I'm currently trying to make a birthday slideshow for our son in law... Inspired by all the snow in so many of your photos, I made these two cards (with a Cricut) so I could place pictures of our Massachusetts grandkids in them. I was so happy when Heather forwarded them to me today, and they'll go out in tomorrow's mail with a box of avocados, lemons and oranges from our trees. It's all about "Winter Samplers" from both the North East and South West Coasts of America!