Altogether now, Tourists, "Awwww!" by Weezilou
Altogether now, Tourists, "Awwww!"

Everyone's comments, and some additions to the foreign idioms of the world has made this exchange ever-fascinating and enjoyable! I find myself saying to Ken, "Listen to this! Here's another good one!..." Thanks, ALL of you who've chimed in!

This evening I'm going a little easier on myself... Here's a "just plain cute" picture of the little roos. I need a bit of "A Blog Break"! Merrlyn @merrelyn sent ***some links to knit clothing items made with possum fur that you can check out, too... The sweaters and scarves (my choice of items) are gorgeous! Oh dear... Is that a spending spree I feel coming on?!

Now that I know what I do about the proliferation of possums in New Zealand, it seems I should do my part to at least cull "the little varmints" and slow the eradication of native flora and fauna! (One sweater at a time...)

***see my exchange with Bridgett who left the first reply & our banter! Big mistake on my part!!!
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
Brigette
Totally cute 🦘
January 21st, 2024  
Louise & Ken
@brigette Read where I'm hoping to do my part for NZ ecology! ; )
January 21st, 2024  
Louise & Ken
@ankers70 That first link...I've been "making a list" for the last hour!
January 21st, 2024  
Brigette
@Weezilou 🤣 get knitting 🧶
January 21st, 2024  
Louise & Ken
@brigette Can't knit, but I can shop! ...I see the difference the lack of a hyphen makes! A link to knit clothing is a world apart from "a link to knit-clothing"! Back to school with me!
January 21st, 2024  
Denise Wood
Terrific photo of one of our icons :) fav
January 21st, 2024  
