Altogether now, Tourists, "Awwww!"

Everyone's comments, and some additions to the foreign idioms of the world has made this exchange ever-fascinating and enjoyable! I find myself saying to Ken, "Listen to this! Here's another good one!..." Thanks, ALL of you who've chimed in!
This evening I'm going a little easier on myself... Here's a "just plain cute" picture of the little roos. I need a bit of "A Blog Break"! Merrlyn @merrelyn sent ***some links to knit clothing items made with possum fur that you can check out, too... The sweaters and scarves (my choice of items) are gorgeous! Oh dear... Is that a spending spree I feel coming on?!
Now that I know what I do about the proliferation of possums in New Zealand, it seems I should do my part to at least cull "the little varmints" and slow the eradication of native flora and fauna! (One sweater at a time...)
***see my exchange with Bridgett who left the first reply & our banter! Big mistake on my part!!!
https://nzfabs.com/collections/possum-blends