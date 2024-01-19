"Stop for a Smoker with a Cuppa and Bikkies"

Previous
OK, I still find it humorous the way "Aussies" shorten words! I'm really not laughing AT you; I'm simply fascinated that, along with what we visitors perceive as your accent, you add to that, so many colloquialisms! (OK, I know, WE have accents, too! Do you hear the very different accents Americans have from around our country? We have everything between a Twang and a Drawl!)

I'll share a favorite story! Friends, Enid & Gordon, hosted a Rotary Club student from northern Mexico. https://365project.org/Weezilou/365/2015-05-03 In this photo with Ilean, I explained her trip. What makes the story so funny is that Ilean's mother sent her to live with a family and learn to speak English! As she tells her own story, she returned to Mexico, and her English-speaking mother could hardly understand her!

I didn't expect the turn that this story would take, but "speaking" about our many differences!

And what's going on in this images? We were out on a sightseeing tour, and as we in the US would "stop for a break and a snack", they call these stops "Smokers" to have a cup of coffee and a cookie!
