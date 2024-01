"Stop for a Smoker with a Cuppa and Bikkies"

OK, I still find it humorous the way "Aussies" shorten words! I'm really not laughing AT you; I'm simply fascinated that, along with what we visitors perceive as your accent, you add to that, so many colloquialisms! (OK, I know, WE have accents, too! Do you hear the very different accents Americans have from around our country? We have everything between a Twang and a Drawl!)I'll share a favorite story! Friends, Enid & Gordon, hosted a Rotary Club student from northern Mexico. https://365project.org/Weezilou/365/2015-05-03 In this photo with Ilean, I explained her trip. What makes the story so funny is that Ilean's mother sent her to live with a family and learn to speak English! As she tells her own story, she returned to Mexico, and her English-speaking mother could hardly understand her!I didn't expect the turn that this story would take, but "speaking" about our many differences!And what's going on in this images? We were out on a sightseeing tour, and as we in the US would "stop for a break and a snack", they call these stops "Smokers" to have a cup of coffee and a cookie!