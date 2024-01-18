They Laughed at Me at the Time!

This fish was so Crazy Weird, it had to be photographed, and now, all these years later I did the research! I thought it was like a Hawaiian "Unicorn Fish" , but a search proved me wrong. I gave a description and mentioned it was in Australia, and there it was, a fish also related to the Puffer Fish!
I'm going to hazard a guess out of 9 photos that this type of "Leatherjacket" is a Black Reef Leatherjacket (Eubalichthys Bucephalus), based on the length and angle of the nose, the little protruding teeth and the small tail. An article suggested they were good to eat "with very few bones" (check!)
I recall seeing it on the shore; "someone/something" thought it was good enough to eat!
Thank you all again for sharing information and your own stories here. I think I can hazard to say we all have been enjoying the camaraderie!