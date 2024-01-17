Previous
*SO* Much Cuter than our American 'Possums! by Weezilou
Photo 2247

*SO* Much Cuter than our American 'Possums!

On this evening we stayed in the cottages in Freycinet National Park in Tasmania. We loved the fact that (even before the days of cell phones) our rooms had no phones or televisions! We'd planned a time to meet Joy and David for dinner, and as we walked down the raised boardwalk to the lobby, we were followed by this possum! I can only attest to this one, but he was as fearless as our squirrels that will run to you in the hope of a treat...and I think that's what's going on here! US possums, I'm sorry to say, look like very large rats with a hairless tail (but they're good to have around a yard as they eat slugs and snails that would eat the garden after dark. We know we've had them -and see them most nights.) I'm sure you Aussies will tell me this is another marsupial like a wallaby or Quokka. He's certainly a darn sight cuter than his American cousin that shares the same name!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
So true, they are much cuter. This isn’t appropriate now a days but I have a beautiful possum hat from New Zealand. Wore it yesterday. Nice photos
January 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this little collage of 'possum fun! I can't believe how little Ken has changed. He looks the same then as he does now, and I'm sure you do too!
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise