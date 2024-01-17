*SO* Much Cuter than our American 'Possums!

On this evening we stayed in the cottages in Freycinet National Park in Tasmania. We loved the fact that (even before the days of cell phones) our rooms had no phones or televisions! We'd planned a time to meet Joy and David for dinner, and as we walked down the raised boardwalk to the lobby, we were followed by this possum! I can only attest to this one, but he was as fearless as our squirrels that will run to you in the hope of a treat...and I think that's what's going on here! US possums, I'm sorry to say, look like very large rats with a hairless tail (but they're good to have around a yard as they eat slugs and snails that would eat the garden after dark. We know we've had them -and see them most nights.) I'm sure you Aussies will tell me this is another marsupial like a wallaby or Quokka. He's certainly a darn sight cuter than his American cousin that shares the same name!