Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2246
Only in Tasmania!
To all who shared comments and thoughts with yesterday's wedding photo, I hope you enjoyed the exchanges as much as I did! So many of you are really getting into this with me; it's fascinating!
I almost forgot to post this evening as the hour is late. I decided to go a little lighter and say that only here in Tasmania would you see this sign on the back of a local's car!
I'm glad they warn people to be on the watch , because as a tourist "Down Under", it was shocking from the outset to see "zoo animals" by the side of the road that had been hit by cars!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3256
photos
83
followers
88
following
615% complete
View this month »
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
australia
,
sticker
,
tasmania
,
tasmanian devil
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close