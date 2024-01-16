Previous
Only in Tasmania!

To all who shared comments and thoughts with yesterday's wedding photo, I hope you enjoyed the exchanges as much as I did! So many of you are really getting into this with me; it's fascinating!

I almost forgot to post this evening as the hour is late. I decided to go a little lighter and say that only here in Tasmania would you see this sign on the back of a local's car!

I'm glad they warn people to be on the watch , because as a tourist "Down Under", it was shocking from the outset to see "zoo animals" by the side of the road that had been hit by cars!

Louise & Ken

