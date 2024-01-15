A Fall Wedding in April

I'm enjoying remembering this trip and all those instances things were different from back up on the other side of the equator!



We had especially made this trip to attend Melinda's wedding to sweet and loving Graham (Grae). While not the best-focused photo, I love the interaction with the young guest and his camera! Theirs was a church wedding and the reception venue was indoors, by the beach. We learned (on our first visit when Heather was 21 and they threw her a party), they are big speech presenters! (I'd love to know if that's the case with others leaving comments!) At US weddings, of course there are some speeches, but this group was masterful without being boring! Also, brides in the US might typically have several bridesmaids as well as a Maid of Honour, usually her sister or Best Friend. Melinda told me they typically have only one additional bridesmaid. I had to show her cake made with a Marzipan frosting. I believe I recall she said that was typical. I don't know of anyone who doesn't have piped frosting! Of course all that was many many years ago, and even here, weddings and receptions have often blown out of proportion! But this was then, and I was fascinated by our differences!



Within a day or two after the wedding, we drove down the coast to stay at the home of Enid and Gordon, then living in Coila That gave us the time to have a most enjoyable visit there with them! (Gordon had designed and built their home as well as a guest house in a boat shed down by the water! What a unique and delightful place to stay!)



Soon we'd be joined again by Joy and David and continue to make our way down the coast to visit Tasmania! It was about to be Ken's 50th birthday, and for the quaintness of it, one we'll never forget!