"I'm Sure You Won't Mind if I Join You..."

("I love you... I love you...")



OMG, CATS! My bins full of old photos are large and heavy, so Ken was helping me put away the scanned photos I've had out, and to finish selecting some more. Tigger followed us upstairs, nosed around the room, and within 3 minutes, climbed on our work space and nestled into the box! He wasn't embarrassed in the least and clearly expected us to be glad he joined us.



I could count on Ken to have his phone... We wanted you all to see the ends "the three of us" will go through to bring you travel photos from long ago!



Those bins on the shelves are years of photos, but with all the good help I have, I'll upload some more in the coming week that I hope will be a break from "photos as usual" (think squirrels and ducks!) (You can see that WE are enjoying ourselves!)