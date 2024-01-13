Previous
Joy and the Maggies by Weezilou
Photo 2243

Joy and the Maggies

What a lot of fond Australian memories these postings have brought me! Here, my friend Joy, Melinda's mother, was sharing her daily routine, feeding the "Maggies" (another of those abbreviated words!) Unlike anything we had the capability of doing back in the states, she'd feed them "mince", as in "minced kangaroo meat!" If we HAD been able to purchase it back home, I can only think it would have been "exotic and expensive"! Those birds were clearly fearless, and I had one other print with one sitting on the couch to the right in the picture!

While on the subject of "exotic foods", we did go one night to a wonderful restaurant in Sydney that served only indigenous foods, both meats and vegetables! It was all quite good and beautifully served. Nowadays I always photograph a menu at the restaurant, but I failed to do it then. My loss...
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This one made me smile
January 13th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, so the Maggies just walk right into the house! What fun times for you and Ken.
January 14th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like the Maggies have Joy well trained.
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise