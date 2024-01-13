Joy and the Maggies

What a lot of fond Australian memories these postings have brought me! Here, my friend Joy, Melinda's mother, was sharing her daily routine, feeding the "Maggies" (another of those abbreviated words!) Unlike anything we had the capability of doing back in the states, she'd feed them "mince", as in "minced kangaroo meat!" If we HAD been able to purchase it back home, I can only think it would have been "exotic and expensive"! Those birds were clearly fearless, and I had one other print with one sitting on the couch to the right in the picture!



While on the subject of "exotic foods", we did go one night to a wonderful restaurant in Sydney that served only indigenous foods, both meats and vegetables! It was all quite good and beautifully served. Nowadays I always photograph a menu at the restaurant, but I failed to do it then. My loss...