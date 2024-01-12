Koala-Park Cuddles in Sydney

Loving animals as I do, visits to this park on more than one occasion was an opportunity unlike anything available for us back home! Kangaroos hopped around or stretched out on the grass for some excellent photos, and a handler brought out a wombat and sat between our daughters for a picture. It was a good memory, but not the best photo, given the way the man was holding the animal! It was a delight if a koala climbed down from a tree, ambled across the path and headed up another tree! Those were "hands-off" moments! But here we waited our turn in line to be up close to a koala. The keeper rotated them so they got their rest periods, but they were in tree perches where they could be selected for a short while like this with a visitor or two.I likely have many photos of Heather (26) and Ashley (22) with the koalas; I chose to spend more time taking family photos than taking a turn in line more than once. This one print was in one of the envelopes I pulled out of the bin.



I have scanned a few more I could post, but I'm going to put the first batch of 12 envelopes back and bring out more to look at. The memories for Ken and me have been priceless!