Heat Seekers

We've never spent such a cold June or July as we've spent down in Australia! This "lodging" we rented for our stay in Ross was once a butcher shop 200 years prior! We've had the opportunity to stay at an expansive array of places through the years, but no other was so cold if you stepped away from the fireplace, and no other had grass growing up between the rug and the wall! Today, I couldn't describe the kitchen to you, but we all laughed that this was a very old structure, built to serve its purposes with no regard for esthetics! It's true, I'm positive, that structures in remote and rural areas of the US, might be much the same, but this was the first time we'd stayed in one!



A wall, in what was now our bedroom, had a board with numbers scrawled on it with regard to sales, perhaps behind a counter, once there. We couldn't turn on the electric heater until everyone was ready to go to bed as all lights and any other electricity had to be off so as not to blow a fuse!



These pictures were probably taken May 31st, as, we rose the following morning on Ken's birthday to the sight of sheep, covered in frost and breathing foggy breath near our back windows!



So NOT Southern California!