Ahoy for Antartica!

On a stroll around the docks in Hobart, there's nothing like a Big Orange Working Skip to capture the eye and imagination of the men in the group! Ken and David asked the workers on the dock to tell them about it, and much to Ken's amazement, they were welcomed aboard! This ship (was) used for scientific research and exploration in Antarctica and some of the crew was happy to show them around! Ken noted, that this was likely never to happen with such ease in the United States, even less so now than back then! I may not have better photos than this as it's hard to photograph such a ship when standing up close! The memory, however remains!



I looked up the ship and found the following: In October 2015, the Australian government announced a plan to acquire a new icebreaker to replace Aurora Australis by 2019. Nuyina entered service in 2021. Aurora Australis was decommissioned in 2020, amid attempts to retain the vessel in Hobart as a floating museum.



So here is a piece of Ocean Navigation and research history, and if you asked Ken, I'm sure he'd think it very worthy to turn into a museum!