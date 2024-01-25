Transported

While in Tasmania, our tour and history lesson about one of the gaols (prison) was immensely sobering! For what we would consider small infractions today, a prisoner was sent by ship to Australia "to live out the rest of his natural life". The conditions were stunningly bleak and in the winter, exceedingly cold! Heather posed for us before she was shut into solitary confinement; how unbelievably dreadful that would have been! I know in another bin I have far more photos, but the cell keys and Ken and the girls on tour will suffice. I recall that David gave Ken a book to read after we had been there, and I think it may have been called, For the Rest of His Natural Life!



Besides the stunning history of the "convicts" sent to help build a new country, I remember our friends saying that not long before, no one wanted to admit to having a convict relative. In more recent years, they realized how unjust some of the sentences had been, and they began to proudly tell of the relatives who began their families in Australia!



This post happens to have landed here on Australia Day!