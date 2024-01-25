Previous
Transported by Weezilou
While in Tasmania, our tour and history lesson about one of the gaols (prison) was immensely sobering! For what we would consider small infractions today, a prisoner was sent by ship to Australia "to live out the rest of his natural life". The conditions were stunningly bleak and in the winter, exceedingly cold! Heather posed for us before she was shut into solitary confinement; how unbelievably dreadful that would have been! I know in another bin I have far more photos, but the cell keys and Ken and the girls on tour will suffice. I recall that David gave Ken a book to read after we had been there, and I think it may have been called, For the Rest of His Natural Life!

Besides the stunning history of the "convicts" sent to help build a new country, I remember our friends saying that not long before, no one wanted to admit to having a convict relative. In more recent years, they realized how unjust some of the sentences had been, and they began to proudly tell of the relatives who began their families in Australia!

This post happens to have landed here on Australia Day!
Louise & Ken

Lynda Parker
That would have been Port Arthur, where we had our last massacre. A young man walked into Port Arthur, fully armed, and opened fire. He killed 33 people. He is currently serving 33 life sentences back to back.
We, as Australians, handed in our guns and haven't had a massacre since. Our gun laws are very strict.
January 26th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@mozette It had happened shortly before; I do recall all that.
January 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
The perfect image and information for Australia Day. A fascinating part of history.
January 26th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I did think that this happened all over the world in one way or another! This one however was close to home!
January 26th, 2024  
