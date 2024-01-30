Sign up
Can't You See I'm Famished? What took you so Long to Get Here?!
Her body language was very clear that she'd been waiting for me to show up! I had to get my photo through the closed door as I knew that the moment I opened it, she would dash in...and she did!
Squirrels are characters!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
squirrel
peaceable kingdom
Suzanne
ace
Ha ha! Very cute
January 31st, 2024
