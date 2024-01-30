Previous
Can't You See I'm Famished? What took you so Long to Get Here?! by Weezilou
Photo 2260

Can't You See I'm Famished? What took you so Long to Get Here?!

Her body language was very clear that she'd been waiting for me to show up! I had to get my photo through the closed door as I knew that the moment I opened it, she would dash in...and she did!

Squirrels are characters!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Ha ha! Very cute
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise