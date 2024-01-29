Previous
Snacks Are Being Served! Come'n Get It! by Weezilou
Snacks Are Being Served! Come'n Get It!

This little gal will just about knock us down as she runs over for a hand out (literally, a fist-full of peanuts, "Hand Out"! We have a camera over the back patio, and we laugh at how many times she comes and looks in the back door when we don't know she's there!

I love having her come and take peanuts from my hand, but when I was tiring of sitting in a squatting position waiting for her to eat and return, I just laid the jar open for her. She responds to Ken and me with the same enthusiasm; what's not to love?!

(With just a few photos of Australia left, I decided to fold up that travel brochure! Thanks immensely for all who followed with me! It certainly was both fun and enlightening!)
Maggiemae ace
I think Miss Squirrel has the same capabilities as a cat - I have my big people under control!
January 30th, 2024  
eDorre ace
So sweet!
January 30th, 2024  
Wylie ace
What a sweet squirrel to engage with. so glad you enjoyed your trip to Oz.
January 30th, 2024  
