In Readiness for Valentine's Day!

I find myself ready to take a short break on Sunday nights...so here, "back in my own backyard"! Clearly these anthurium and, behind them, the Peace Lily are happy where they've been growing in the open shade for a number of years! The former make great cutting flowers as they last for several weeks in a vase. Ken's talking about getting more of these for another shady spot in the yard and eventually I may cut some and "decorate for Valentine's Day!" They'd look lovely on a tidy table alongside a plate of chocolates, (Chocolates of only the best sort! Don't waste calories on the grocery brands!)