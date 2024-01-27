Ross, Tasmania, June 1, 1997

Early morning on a chilly day in June, "Happy 50th Birthday, Ken"! At some point that day we asked if if he'd ever dreamed he might celebrate a milestone birthday in Tasmania! He said that, growing up on a farm in rural Missouri, USA, he most likely didn't even know where Tasmania was! (I'm proud to say that he was Class Valedictorian in his High School, so he became well-educated, but still never suspected he might mark a birthday there!) Of course, north of the equator, a June Birthday heralded summer, likely with a barbeque picnic and swimming! In Tasmania, near Antarctica, winter was approaching, and the girls had stepped out back to visit the frost-covered sheep! In another photo, a man came along on a rough path alongside the house, and he had with him, "all his sheep"...out for a walk? To be sure, we chatted with him, but I don't recall the conversation... We certainly would have opened with "G'day", to show we knew something of the language ; )



Now, the elephant in the room... No one seemed to know anything about why there was a large train engine, without tracks, parked in the paddock with the sheep! (Today, not metering out my rolls of film, rest assured I would have taken a LOT of pictures of it!)