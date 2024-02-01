THIS is a typical Winter Day in SoCal!

Weather patterns are cyclical, and we're emerging from a drought! We've lived here for 50 years, and the rains always began in November and ended around March. Two or three times we've had drought years, lakes fell and we had water rationing. We seem to be back in the wet-year period, and everything is flourishing! The chair is where, 20 hours ago, I was sitting in the warm sunshine; at that time I photographed the Flowering Pear Tree with a blue-sky background.



This morning, the rain came down with enough force to disquiet the stillness of the branch, but, in want of a picture to tell a story, I'll share a couple of items of note!



When the tree is in full bloom next week, it's not what you might think; it gives off a terrible smell! I let the jasmine vine overgrow this one (we have 3 trees), and the scent of jasmine is, of course, wonderful!



You may spot the green onions in pots on the wall. Have you tried "kitchen-scrap gardening?" We save a bit of the white bottom with the root, put it in dirt, and we get another green onion! After that, I cut off the greens for my recipes until I need to replace some and start the cycle again! (I grow lettuce from seed, but only purchased the first time; I now harvest the seeds & plant again! I've also planted the tops of three pineapples; I've yet to get a new pineapple, but the spikiness does keep the squirrels from burying peanuts in the pot!