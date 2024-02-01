Previous
THIS is a typical Winter Day in SoCal! by Weezilou
THIS is a typical Winter Day in SoCal!

Weather patterns are cyclical, and we're emerging from a drought! We've lived here for 50 years, and the rains always began in November and ended around March. Two or three times we've had drought years, lakes fell and we had water rationing. We seem to be back in the wet-year period, and everything is flourishing! The chair is where, 20 hours ago, I was sitting in the warm sunshine; at that time I photographed the Flowering Pear Tree with a blue-sky background.

This morning, the rain came down with enough force to disquiet the stillness of the branch, but, in want of a picture to tell a story, I'll share a couple of items of note!

When the tree is in full bloom next week, it's not what you might think; it gives off a terrible smell! I let the jasmine vine overgrow this one (we have 3 trees), and the scent of jasmine is, of course, wonderful!

You may spot the green onions in pots on the wall. Have you tried "kitchen-scrap gardening?" We save a bit of the white bottom with the root, put it in dirt, and we get another green onion! After that, I cut off the greens for my recipes until I need to replace some and start the cycle again! (I grow lettuce from seed, but only purchased the first time; I now harvest the seeds & plant again! I've also planted the tops of three pineapples; I've yet to get a new pineapple, but the spikiness does keep the squirrels from burying peanuts in the pot!
Louise & Ken

Corinne C ace
A beautiful composition. I'd love to start "scarp" gardening what a great idea! You have a wonderful garden!
February 1st, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@corinnec I came across it on Pinterest. I've also grown Green peppers from the seeds inside, more passion fruit plants, and "trees from Avocado pits" for which I have no more place in the yard! (The plumeria are all over the yard from cuttings off of one plant years ago!) The palm is a volunteer from "somewhere" as are several other trees in the yard!
February 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
How interesting. Have relatively recently relocated to a 'lock up and leave' apartment, the only thing I really miss is a my vegetable garden. I could grow in pots here but won't until we stop travelling otherwise I would have to ask someone to look after them.
February 1st, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@ankers70 Life DOES become a series of trade offs! When we went to Nova Scotia for six months each summer, I had time to grow rhubarb there and came home to my fruit trees in the winter. I confess I love having time to "garden" though I relegate my plants primarily to pots so I can move them to catch the sun if need be!
February 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a lovely area of your yard. Great capture
February 1st, 2024  
