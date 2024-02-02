Before the Storm

This is a branch of a Flowering Pear Tree in our yard...just flowering; it doesn't set fruit. On a sunny afternoon a couple of days ago, because the west-coast storm was moving in, I wanted to capture the beauty of the day. The storm followed, but now we're told that that storm wasn't all that bad...just wait for what is coming this weekend! We can already see snow in the nearby mountains, and if the rain drops the anticipated 15" an hour's drive north of us, that's bad news for those folks but could bring even more snow at the higher elevations!
Our daughter lives on the coast further north and they're awaiting possible evacuation orders; it's not the first time! Suzanne @ankers70 might be watching and waiting as well. Just "Be Prepared" is a good motto to live by under the circumstances!