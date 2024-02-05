Preparing for the Upcoming New Year!

Previous
This past weekend was a mixed bag of activity and emotion; I'm not going to worry about filling in the empty slots! Weather-wise, we seem to have skirted the worst of the rain storm, but just an hour's drive north, they were hit quite hard. Further on, our daughter & family were required to evacuate and are in a hotel; no further news about how her area fared...

I'm pressing on with my current project to make these Chinese New Year cards for 4 friends. While I found images to work from, I made my own designs to cut out on the Cricut, so this is a big step forward in creating my cards for the Year of the Dragon, next Monday, February 12.
Louise & Ken

Junko Y ace
I'm sorry to hear about how the weather has affected your family! It's worrisome for sure. But these cards are quite creative!
February 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love your dragon. Are you happy with your circuit and the set up they have for using your own designs?
February 5th, 2024  
