The Little Invalid

I mentioned that the weekend was an emotional turmoil for Ken and me. We could see Tigger wasn't feeling well on Friday, so we made him an appointment, but he couldn't see the vet until late Monday afternoon. Within 48 hours he continued to get sicker, wouldn't eat, and Sunday night was throwing up blood. Monday at 7AM we bypassed our vet and took him to the emergency hospital; we hadn't expected he would make it through the night.



Care like they were able to give him came at a price, and they acknowledged it. We agreed to an ultrasound, rehydrating him, blood work and several little tests plus an overnight stay at $14 an hour! They called that afternoon to let us know he was doing better...



Today, 31 hours later, he was cuddling and purring, ready to go home! He has lymphoma of the stomach and will be on many medications lying ahead. At least when he goes downhill in the future, we'll know why. Thanks to a wonderfully attentive Dr Parsley, and Patty, here, who explained his forthcoming eating and medicine needs, our little family member is no longer as "Out of Order" as he was yesterday morning. Appreciation and Happiness are Priceless!

