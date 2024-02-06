Previous
The Little Invalid by Weezilou
The Little Invalid

I mentioned that the weekend was an emotional turmoil for Ken and me. We could see Tigger wasn't feeling well on Friday, so we made him an appointment, but he couldn't see the vet until late Monday afternoon. Within 48 hours he continued to get sicker, wouldn't eat, and Sunday night was throwing up blood. Monday at 7AM we bypassed our vet and took him to the emergency hospital; we hadn't expected he would make it through the night.

Care like they were able to give him came at a price, and they acknowledged it. We agreed to an ultrasound, rehydrating him, blood work and several little tests plus an overnight stay at $14 an hour! They called that afternoon to let us know he was doing better...

Today, 31 hours later, he was cuddling and purring, ready to go home! He has lymphoma of the stomach and will be on many medications lying ahead. At least when he goes downhill in the future, we'll know why. Thanks to a wonderfully attentive Dr Parsley, and Patty, here, who explained his forthcoming eating and medicine needs, our little family member is no longer as "Out of Order" as he was yesterday morning. Appreciation and Happiness are Priceless!
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more!
Carole G ace
Sorry to hear this Louise. Our fur babies are so precious. Those emergency vets are very expensive, seems cats always get sick at the weekend or on a bank holiday! Hope Tigger is able to live a long life with his condition.
February 7th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Ah, the poor thing for being so sick but I'm happy to hear he's feeling better! I had a cat go in for surgery last month...the bill was shocking for sure but it's hard to put a price tag on your pet's health! :)
February 7th, 2024  
amyK ace
Best wishes to Tigger for some continued quality of life!
February 7th, 2024  
