Tigger's Personal Pharmacy
Tigger's Personal Pharmacy

Is it any wonder we had to drop by the animal hospital again to make sure we had all the meds in order?! Ken made a spreadsheet but given the variety of times and which ones not to give close together...and he hates them all...! We went by for more clarification, and Patty had left a bag of some foods to try... You can see who has ranking with a vet hospital! We're only there to pick up his tab!

Thank you for all the kind words you sent; we DO come to know one another's pets and I empathize with you when your pet is ill. So again, thank you. It's a slow start as he gets back on his feet but there have been some highlights that are cheering to witness!

Without Ken to hold him, I *could not* administer all this! Tigger doesn't twist around or turn his head, claw or bite, but he's masterful at separating chips of a pill from the "Delectable Treats" and putting them back on my hand...to try again!
Louise & Ken

Joanne Diochon ace
sorry you are going through this with your Tigger. We had a cat who for many years was on medication (only one a day thank heavens) but she was a fighter and would claw etc. to avoid taking it. We could not hide it in food as she would refuse the food at all if we tried to hide it. We ended up getting a contraption from the vet which was kind of like the 'balling guns' that they use on cattle. It made it possible to get the pill far back in her mouth so she couldn't easily spit it back again. Thank heavens also for one of my son's who I call 'the cat whisperer' he always managed to get it into her with less antics than I could.
February 8th, 2024  
