Tigger's Personal Pharmacy

Is it any wonder we had to drop by the animal hospital again to make sure we had all the meds in order?! Ken made a spreadsheet but given the variety of times and which ones not to give close together...and he hates them all...! We went by for more clarification, and Patty had left a bag of some foods to try... You can see who has ranking with a vet hospital! We're only there to pick up his tab!



Thank you for all the kind words you sent; we DO come to know one another's pets and I empathize with you when your pet is ill. So again, thank you. It's a slow start as he gets back on his feet but there have been some highlights that are cheering to witness!



Without Ken to hold him, I *could not* administer all this! Tigger doesn't twist around or turn his head, claw or bite, but he's masterful at separating chips of a pill from the "Delectable Treats" and putting them back on my hand...to try again!