A Citrusy Lemon

Amidst the many fruit trees in our yard, this Meyer lemon is a volunteer and an unexpected surprise! It came up alongside the tangerine tree, but, scratching the skin, I recognized what it was. Trying to explain why it tastes different from our other, typical lemons, I found it's a hybrid of lemon and Mandarin Orange!



Our two volunteer citrus trees have large thorns, but for the additional variety of fruit in the yard, we'll learn to work around that!